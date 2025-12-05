Insecurity: Shinkafi seeks overhaul of Defence Ministry’s leadership structure

Shinkafi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development has called on the Federal Government to take a fresh look at how the Ministry of Defence is structured, saying a clearer leadership and command framework is crucial to confronting Nigeria’s growing security challenges.

The appeal was made in a statement signed by the organisation’s Executive Director, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, who stressed that the scale of terrorism, banditry, insurgency and kidnapping across the country has outgrown the existing defence arrangement.

According to him, the moment calls for a more efficient system that can respond quickly and decisively.

“There should be no sentiment and partisan politics in overhauling the security architecture in this period of a state of emergency on security,” Shinkafi said.

While acknowledging the government’s recent steps, including the appointment of new service chiefs and the plan to recruit 50,000 additional military personnel, he noted that structural issues within the ministry persist.

Shinkafi said the division of responsibilities between the Minister and the Minister of State needs to be reassessed to eliminate overlaps and strengthen coordination.

He.explained that the ministry’s wide-ranging duties, from drafting defence policies to managing the nation’s borders and handling international military cooperation, require a leadership setup that can act with unity and precision.

“A defence minister should have a track record in military service to effectively coordinate the armed forces,” he added.

Shinkafi welcomed the appointment of General Christopher Musa as Minister of Defence, describing the move as one that aligns with the nation’s security priorities.

“The national acceptance of General Musa is an eloquent testimony of his patriotism and professionalism,” he said.

Shinkafi urged citizens to rally behind ongoing security efforts and remain hopeful about the country’s future, saying, “Together, we will make Nigeria great again.”