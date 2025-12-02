Insecurity: Prioritise welfare, institutional reform in Amotekun, PDP tells Aiyedatiwa

Ondo Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

—- Says govt undermine officers morale

—- Security must not be politicised, attack is threat to public safety – APC replies

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state, has asked governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to prioritise welfare and institutional reform in the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun before embarking on any new recruitment exercise.

Recall that the state governor last week approved the recruitment of new 500 operatives to boost security across the state.

The Director of Media and Public Communications, Wándé T Àjàyí, in a statement in Akure, said that ” while improved security infrastructure is welcome, the Ondo State PDP must draw public attention to the disturbing reality that existing Amotekun officers are being subjected to unacceptable hardship and neglect, despite the government’s elaborate celebrations.

Ajayi said that for several months, operatives of the security outfit, have publicly complained of unpaid salaries, absence of appointment letters, lack of welfare provisions, stagnation in promotions and denial of formal employment status.

“Officers have protested that only the Corps Commander enjoys full statutory recognition, while hundreds of operatives who risk their lives daily are treated as casual hands without documentation or job security.

“Some officers also petitioned the government over unpaid allowances and arbitrary redeployments, despite years of committed service.

” Allegations of irregularities in the payroll system, including claims that the refusal to issue appointment letters has created room for a compromised structure that accommodates ghost workers.

“These matters sparked public outcry, including petitions submitted across the three senatorial districts.

“Yet, rather than address the concerns of the men and women who actually carry out operations in the field, the Governor continues to offer unwavering public backing to the Corps Commandant, ignoring the aggrieved voices of distressed operatives whose welfare has been repeatedly abandoned.

“This posture undermines morale, shields alleged administrative misconduct, and signals to the public that political loyalty is being prioritised above justice, accountability and proper management of a state security institution.

“Instead of attending to these festering issues, the Governor has chosen to announce the recruitment of five hundred new operatives.

“This decision appears designed for political publicity rather than a sincere effort to strengthen security in the state.

” How can a government that has failed to pay and regularise the status of current personnel justify adding more recruits into an already troubled system

“The PDP considers this approach irresponsible and exploitative. Welfare must come before expansion.

“Accountability must come before endorsement. Leadership must respond to the cries of those in service, not turn a blind eye while celebrating infrastructure.

“The PDP therefore calls on Governor Aiyedatiwa to immediately ” clear all outstanding salaries and allowances owed to serving Amotekun officers and issue formal appointment letters and regularise the employment status of all legitimate operatives.

Ajayi added that the governor, should ” address all petitions and investigate allegations raised by officers instead of shielding any individual, implement transparent and fair promotion and posting procedures and conduct and publish a full audit of the Amotekun payroll.

He noted that ” security must be based on integrity, fairness and transparency. A government that neglects the welfare of security workers while defending those at the top cannot claim to be committed to public safety.

In a swift response, the state Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, said that their issue of security should not be politicised by the opposition party.

Otaloro, said that ” This claim is not only misguided but also a disappointing reflection of how far the PDP is willing to politicise matters of state security.

According to him ” If the PDP believes that enhancing security capacity through additional recruitment in these trying times is a “lapse,” then it speaks poorly of their understanding of the realities confronting our nation. The safety of our citizens is far too important for the trivial partisanship the PDP is displaying.

” The Aiyedatiwa administration has never ignored the welfare concerns of Amotekun operatives.

“Issues regarding salaries, documentation, and structural adjustments are already being addressed systematically and transparently without noise, sensationalism, or political theatre.

” If the PDP truly cares about the welfare of officers and the security of the state, they would commend not condemn the expansion and modernisation of Amotekun.

“Turning national security challenges into partisan talking points is reckless and unbecoming of a party seeking relevance.

Otaloro declared that ” the APC stands firmly with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his administration as they continue to take decisive steps to secure the lives and property of the people. Security is a collective priority, not a political weapon.