Insecurity: IYC calls for state police, demands decisive action from FG

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council,IYC, Worldwide, has joined calls to demands the implementation of state policing as a panacea to the security challenges facing the nation, lamenting that the escalating violence, kidnappings, and killings have created a humanitarian crisis, displacing families, disrupting economic activities, and undermining the livelihood of the people.

Thia is just as the group call on the federal government and state governors to take immediate action to address the insecurity and Fulani herdsmen incursions in the Niger Delta region.

IYC in a statement yesterday by its Spokesman, Amb Binebai Princewill, berated the federal government over what they described as “federal government’s seeming lack of decisive action in addressing these issues. The persistent reliance on rhetoric rather than action has emboldened our tormentors and exposed our communities to unrelenting attacks.”

Princewill said: “The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide stands in solidarity with Nigerians and the people of the Niger Delta region who are facing unprecedented levels of insecurity and terror inflicted by Fulani terrorists/jihadists. The escalating violence, kidnappings, and killings have created a humanitarian crisis, displacing families, disrupting economic activities, and undermining the livelihood of our people.

“We condemn the Federal Government’s seeming lack of decisive action in addressing these issues. The persistent reliance on rhetoric rather than action has emboldened our tormentors and exposed our communities to unrelenting attacks. It is imperative that the government takes concrete steps to protect lives and property. The era of token responses and piecemeal measures is over.

“Nigerians are tired of living in fear, tired of burying their loved ones, and tired of watching their communities being ravaged by insecurity. We demand that the government takes responsibility for protecting our people and our lands. We will no longer accept excuses or half measures. Our people deserve better.

“In light of this, the IYC Worldwide demands the implementation of State Police as a critical solution to the security challenges facing our nation. This framework will empower communities to take ownership of their security, ensuring that our people are protected by those who understand their unique needs and circumstances. State Police will also enable more effective policing, as local officers will be more familiar with the terrain and the specific threats facing their communities.

“Furthermore, we call upon all State Governors in Nigeria, particularly those from the Niger Delta region, to rise to the challenge of protecting their people. As leaders entrusted with the responsibility of governing their states, they must be more proactive in ensuring the security and well-being of their citizens. The IYC Worldwide expects more from our leaders, and it is time they prioritized the security and welfare of our people over political considerations.

“The lack of action from some of our leaders has been quite telling. We urge them to put the interests of their people above personal interests and take bold steps to address the security challenges facing our communities. Our people are dying, and it is time for our leaders to act.

“We demand that the Federal Government and State Governors take concrete steps to address the root causes of insecurity, including poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to social amenities, which have contributed to the rise of violent groups and criminal activities. Our people deserve to live in peace and prosperity, and it is the responsibility of our leaders to ensure that this is achieved.”