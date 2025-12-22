Insecurity: FG charges senior Immigration officers on vigilance

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By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has charged senior officers of the Nigeria Immigration Services NIS to demonstrate heightened vigilance and uncompromising professionalism in the face of the nation’s security challenges.

Comptroller General of Immigration Service CGIS, Kemi Nandap, gave the charge on Monday in Abuja when she decorated 46 newly promoted controllers.

Nandap reminded the officers that promotion in a disciplined service like the NIS is “neither automatic nor solely a function of years in service,” stressing that advancement is earned through “sustained dedication, professional competence, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to duty.”

Nandap, who paid tribute to President Bola Tinubu for his “visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to institutional reforms and national security,” said the ongoing transformation within the Service is driven by the administration’s resolve to strengthen security institutions.

She also acknowledged the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for providing “strategic direction, diligent oversight, and resolute dedication to strengthening our operational capacities.”

Welcoming dignitaries and families of the newly elevated officers, the Immigration chief said the presence of stakeholders underscored “the collective support that sustains the men and women of this service.”

She told the officers that their decoration symbolized the trust reposed in them and signaled an expectation of “enhanced leadership, sound judgment, accountability, and exemplary conduct,” adding that their roles at senior levels require clarity of vision, decisiveness, empathy, and the ability to mentor and inspire.

“At this advanced stage of your careers, professional competence must be matched with strong leadership attributes.

“Considering the current security challenges our nation faces, we must remain vigilant and unrelenting in the fight against multifaceted threats. Your actions will set the tone, and your conduct will continue to reflect the core values and reputation of this service”, she said.

Nandap reaffirmed that the NIS would “not tolerate any form of indolence or unprofessional conduct,” urging officers to embrace innovation, adapt to emerging challenges, and always place the interest of the Service above personal considerations.

While congratulating the newly promoted personnel, she acknowledged the sacrifices of their families. “Their patience, encouragement, and understanding have been instrumental to your professional journey,” she declared.

She encouraged those not promoted to remain steadfast, saying, “There is a time for everyone. Keep working hard, and your time will come.”

Nandap also highlighted ongoing reforms in the Service, including upgrades in visa and passport processes, contactless solutions, the newly introduced EMBIC system, and the forthcoming STEP initiative—a biometric-based Single Travel Emergency Passport expected to replace the Emergency Travel Certificate in 2026.

“We cannot afford to take our eyes off the ball. This administration is focused on reforms and transformation, and you are the drivers of these reforms”, she said.

Nandap assurances that the Service remains committed to strengthening its operational efficiency as Nigeria prepares for a more reform-driven 2026.

In his remarks, the Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Human Resources Management, Afolayan Ayeni, recalled that the Interior minister had, on assumption of office, prioritized prompt promotion of personnel—an effort now yielding dividends.

Of the 46 officers promoted from Deputy Comptrollers of Immigration DCI to Comptrollers of Immigration CI, one passed away while seven had already retired before the release of the results.