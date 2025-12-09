Insecurity: ‘Buck stops at your table’ — Onaiyekan, Sheikh Lemu, CAN, others tell Tinubu

*Say insecurity now a full-blown national emergency

*Urge the Presidency, N’Assembly to take charge, deliver urgent action

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Leading Christian, Muslim, traditional and interfaith leaders from across Nigeria have delivered a blunt message to President Bola Tinubu, saying the country’s worsening insecurity sits squarely on his desk, and the situation has now escalated into a national emergency.

They warned that the National Assembly also has little moral grounding to legislate if the communities that elected them are being overrun by violence.

This position was presented on Tuesday at a high-level Interfaith Dialogue on Religious Freedom and Human Security in Nigeria, organised by the Global Peace Foundation (Nigeria) in Abuja.

The meeting drew a distinguished mix of religious and traditional voices, including Cardinal John Onaiyekan; Sheikh Nurudeen Lemu; Rev. Dr. Stephen Panya Baba, Vice Chairman of CAN; Sheikh Nuru Khalid; Archbishop Sunday Onuoha; Rev. Fr. Canice Chinyeaka Enyiaka; Alhaji Attihuru, Emir of Bangudu; Alh. Dr. Ahmadu Aliyu Oga Onawo, Emir of Doma, among others.

While acknowledging that Nigeria’s security crisis long predates the Tinubu administration, the leaders stressed that he now carries both the constitutional authority and moral duty to steer the country out of its turmoil.

“Every human life is sacred and must be protected. We condemn all killings, kidnappings, and targeted attacks across Nigeria,” they declared.

Speaker after speaker stressed that no faith tradition supports violence or the harming of innocent people, and they called on clerics to speak with one voice to defend human dignity and stop extremists from twisting religion for harmful ends.

Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Country Director of the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, said the gathering aimed to reinforce solidarity and moral clarity.

“Today’s gathering is more than a meeting; it is a testament to our shared resolve to uphold freedom of religion or belief and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one Nigerian family,” he said.

In his keynote address, Rev. Fr. Canice Chinyeaka Enyiaka described the wave of violence sweeping communities as both a national and spiritual emergency.

“When a Nigerian is killed, the entire nation bleeds. When a child is kidnapped, the whole nation is kidnapped,” he warned.

He reminded participants that Christian, Muslim and traditional teachings uphold the sanctity of life, urging religious leaders to stand together as guardians of the Nigerian soul and to awaken the national conscience.

Quoting scripture, he added: “Whoever kills a single soul, it is as if he has killed all of humanity; and whoever saves a life, it is as if he has saved all of humanity.”

The meeting agreed to strengthen local interfaith peace committees, enhance early-warning mechanisms, expand mediation efforts, support trauma healing, and deepen national peace messaging targeted at young people and women.

On political leadership, the communiqué was direct: “Nigeria’s problem predate President Tinubu, however, as the president of the day, the bulk of the job lies on his table.

“The president should realise that everything that will be done will be meaningless if we don’t tackle the issue of insecurity in the Country.

“Similarly, members of the national assembly should also realise that we will have no job to do if their constituencies are consumed by insecurity and violence.

“Nigerians should realise that our problems as self-made and we are all responsible for it, so we must take responsibility to solve them. No one from outside can genuinely solve it.”

The dialogue also resolved to establish a Joint Interfaith Advocacy Committee on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB), begin steps toward a National FoRB Commission, hold quarterly interfaith consultations, and document incidents of violence and hate speech.

Archbishop Sunday Onuoha urged the government to seek international support when necessary, while guarding Nigeria’s independence.

“If we can borrow funds from other parts of the world, we can also seek help. But in seeking that help, our sovereignty must be respected,” he said.

At the close of deliberations, religious and traditional leaders reaffirmed their commitment to speak and act together to restore peace, uphold human dignity and strengthen national unity.