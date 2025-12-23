INEC, courts recognise Mgbudem as Accord national chairman

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Accord Party on Tuesday said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the courts recognise Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem as its authentic National Chairman, saying the party’s leadership question has been settled.

The party said its position was anchored on its constitution, an INEC-monitored national convention and subsisting court rulings, urging the public and stakeholders to ignore claims to the contrary.

The clarification was made at a world press conference held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, where Mgbudem spoke on the party’s leadership structure and internal processes.

“The party is focused and unwavering in its commitment to democratic values, ethics, ethos, ideology and internal democracy,” he said.

Mgbudem said Accord conducted its National Convention in July 2024 at Abuja, in compliance with the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines, noting that the commission monitored the exercise.

“Barr Maxwell Mgbudem-led National Working Committee (NWC) was duly and properly elected and sworn-in at the convention,” he said.

He also referred to court proceedings arising from disputes over the party’s leadership, noting that interim orders had been misunderstood.

“There are a lot of deliberate confusions caused. Processes and rules of court must be adhered to. The Applicant ought to serve their Motion on Notice first, which would be followed by Counter Claims and other responses. I expect the Claimant to serve his Motion on Notice to all parties concerned, and expect their reactions and responses. It shall be noted that Interim Orders lapse after Seven days, from there I Order for a status quo to be maintained pending the outcomes of the Motion on Notice,” the court ruled.

On internal discipline, Mgbudem said the party’s Disciplinary Committee investigated allegations of misconduct against affected members and made recommendations in line with the party’s constitution.

“The committee found him guilty of the allegations leveled against him and recommended his expulsion from the party,” he said.

He added that the National Executive Committee (NEC) considered the report and endorsed the party’s leadership.

“NEC passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Barr Maxwell Mgbudem as the authentic National Chairman of Accord,” he said.

Mgbudem further cited a ruling of the FCT High Court which struck out a suit challenging the party’s leadership.

“The law is settled that internal affairs of political parties such as congresses, appointment or removal of officers, and disciplinary actions are matters best left to the party itself, being a voluntary association governed by its own constitution,” the court held.

He said the party remained focused on its electoral plans.

“We are focused on winning Osun, Ekiti, FCT Council polls, and preparing for the 2027 general election,” he said.