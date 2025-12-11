Impact of 3MTT proves Nigeria can build $1tn economy — Tinubu

Tinubu

By Progress Godfrey, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the nationwide impact of the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme shows Nigeria can achieve its $1 trillion economy target by increasing productivity and training a skilled workforce.

Speaking through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, at the 3MTT Nigeria National Impact Summit in Abuja on Thursday, the President stated that national wealth requires deliberate investment in people rather than luck.

He noted that in a world changed by technology, successful nations are those that develop the skills of their youth. The President stressed that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria must treat human capital as its most valuable asset.

Tinubu explained that digital skills are now essential for growth in agriculture, healthcare, finance and manufacturing. He described the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme as a key part of his administration’s plan to transform the economy.

“A strong digital workforce creates jobs, expands enterprise and positions Nigeria to participate competitively in the global marketplace. More importantly, it shifts our role in the world from passive consumers of technology to active creators and exporters of talent,” he said.

The President praised the programme for moving from a concept to real results in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, highlighting that over 1.8 million applications were received, leading to new startups and jobs across the country.

He thanked the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and partners like Google, MTN and the European Union for supporting the initiative while urging continued teamwork to keep transforming technical skills across the nation.

Tinubu affirmed that the government is determined to build a strong foundation for a digital workforce. He stated that the future of Nigeria relies on skilled hands and innovative minds ready to lead.

He said, “To the young Nigerians gathered here, and to the millions you represent across every community in our nation, we believe in your capacity and your future. Through initiatives like 3MTT, we are building genuine platforms for progress, not ceremonial commitments.”

Earlier in his remarks, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, revealed that 135,000 Nigerians have been trained in the last two years, with some moving on to jobs or studies abroad, even as he praised the President’s support.

Tijani pointed to the administration’s commitment to infrastructure, citing the approval of 4,000 telecom sites for rural areas. This project, he said, aims to connect about 23 million Nigerians who currently lack internet access.

The minister projected that 170 million tech jobs would be available by 2030, expressing confidence that the current strategy will prepare Nigerian youths to fill these vacancies and sustain a vibrant digital economy.

Highlighting support from partners like Google, Microsoft, MTN, IHS and the African Development Bank among others, he emphasised that the programme is open to everyone. He also noted that the Nigerian Communications Commission provided gadgets worth 1.5 billion naira, helping beneficiaries secure 15,000 direct jobs.

He therefore called for more private sector participation and outlined the programme’s grassroots structure while also adding that community managers are now active in all states, supported by over 600 facility agents across the 774 local government councils.