Imo’s 2026 ₦1.4trn budget, to usher in economic breakthrough, declares Uzodimma

Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

….as he signs bill into law

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has declared that the 2026 state budget will usher in an all-around economic breakthrough in the state next year.

He said every sector of the economy will usher in significant benefits to the people of the state and signal irreversible growth both in infrastructure and human capital development.

He made the declaration in Orlu as he signed the state’s 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, officially unveiling it as the “Budget of Economic Breakthrough”

The governor described the development as a reflection of effective democratic governance, praising the collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government.

He commended members of the Imo State House of Assembly for what he described as their diligence and swift handling of matters of public importance.

Governor Uzodimma stated that the ₦1.4 trillion budget is designed to stimulate economic growth and improve the standard of living of Imo residents and stressed the need for prudence and revenue generation to ensure effective implementation of the budget.

According to him, the administration remains committed to completing ongoing projects across the state, particularly road construction and public facilities, before the end of his tenure.

Uzodimma noted that infrastructure development is driven by public utility rather than ownership, emphasizing inclusiveness in governance.

The governor also acknowledged the fiscal reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which he said has created opportunities for states for enhanced revenue generation.

The governor assured the people of Imo State of his continued dedication to responsible governance and service delivery in the coming year.

Highlighting the importance of visible impact, Uzodimma said improvements in electricity supply, healthcare services, and other social amenities would reinforce public confidence in government spending.

He added that citizen satisfaction remains a key measure of success for the administration.

He emphasized that the 2026 budget is expected to support small and medium-scale enterprises, attract local and foreign investment, and strengthen revenue-generating agencies, all with the aim of boosting economic development.

On security, the governor expressed optimism, noting that improved stability in the state has created a more conducive environment for business and investment.

Earlier, the Imo State House of Assembly formally transmitted the 2026 budget estimates to the governor following legislative review and approval.

The Clerk of the House, Barr. Chinelo Emeghara confirmed that the budget was returned after undergoing due legislative scrutiny to ensure alignment with the state’s development priorities.

The ckerk also reminded all of the import of Section 100, subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which implies that the budget will only take effect upon the governor’s assent. “Our legislative duty is to ensure transparency and accountability in all budgeting processes, and we are confident that the governor will recognize the importance of this document for our people,” she added.

Leading a delegation of lawmakers, Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu said the Assembly carefully examined the budget to ensure it addresses key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, digital development, and rural growth.

He described the budget as a strategic framework aimed at driving economic and social progress in Imo State.

The deputy speaker also emphasized that the Assembly remains committed to transparency, accountability, and effective oversight throughout the 2026 fiscal year.

With the governor’s assent now secured, both arms of government have reaffirmed their commitment to working together to translate the budget’s objectives into tangible benefits for the people of Imo State.