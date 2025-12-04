Imo State boasts attractive investment opportunities – President Tinubu

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – President Bola Tinubu has declared that Imo State offers investment opportunities capable of attracting global investors.

Speaking at the opening session of the Imo Economic Summit 2025 in Owerri on Thursday, Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, highlighted the state’s untapped potential across various sectors. The summit, themed “Unlocking Imo’s Economic Potential: Partnership, Investment and Innovation,” attracted serving and former heads of state, industrialists, legislators, and other stakeholders.

“Imo is not just ready for investment; Imo is prime for transformation. Imo is open for business; Nigeria is open for business. The Asian Tigers are ageing; Africa, as a young continent, is the next destination,” Tinubu said. He urged the state to embrace technology, noting that innovation would drive future economic growth, and expressed confidence that the summit would yield substantial investment.

The President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, noted cultural similarities between Liberia and Imo State, citing population size and palm oil production. He described Imo as an inspiration and emphasized the role of partnership and innovation in national economic development, highlighting the importance of strong institutions and transparent business processes.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Nigeria’s human resources and said he was excited to participate in the summit upon Governor Hope Uzodimma’s invitation. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon stressed Africa’s need for technological support and the importance of transitioning from fossil fuels to green energy. He commended Uzodimma’s investments in energy, education, infrastructure, and digitalisation.

In his welcome address, Governor Uzodimma highlighted Imo’s readiness to attract investments. “Imo is blessed with huge resources, and government has provided favorable conditions that investors cannot resist. We have provided security, power, infrastructure, and ease of doing business. Imo is now a one-stop shop for investment,” he said.