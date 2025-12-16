I’m not at peace separated from my children – Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shared on social media an emotional video call she had with her children as she continues life separated from them amid marital troubles with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In the Monday night Instagram post, she presented her children, Prince Munir Nwoko (Moon) and Prince Khalifa Nwoko (Kharly), with gifts, including toys, clothes and shoes.

One of her children pleaded, “Mama, come back,” and she replied, “I will come soon, OK.”

They also urged her, “Take care of us and yourself….love you.”

In the video caption, the actress reflected on her experience: “People may believe that I am happy, but no mother can be at peace while separated from her children. I chose not to allow that pain to define or imprison me, which is why it took time for me to walk away.”

Regina also criticised her estranged husband’s public display of images of their children. Nwoko had on Sunday posted a video on social media captioned, “Sundays are for slowing down, reconnecting, and doing what truly matters. My family and I spent today doing the simple things that bring the most joy.”

“These actions make it reasonable to question whether his behaviour is motivated by public engagement rather than parental responsibility,” Regina wrote.

The actress said she had tried to stay silent to avoid media attention, but shared her last interaction with her children: “The last time I spoke to my kids was mid-November.”

She reaffirmed her love and commitment as a mother, saying, “I am left to wonder whether I am truly such a threat that I am being challenged so aggressively. I may be young, but I am such a mum, I enjoy being a mum, and I miss being a mum. It’s so crazy if their father thinks I won’t come for my children. I will definitely see my kids soon!”