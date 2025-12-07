I’m married but not in my husband’s house – Singer Shola Allyson

Popular Nigerian gospel artiste Shola Allyson has revealed that she is not currently living with her husband.

The 54-year-old singer made the disclosure during an interview on Oyinmomo TV while speaking about her love life.

Allyson, who rose to fame with her hit love-themed album Eji Owuro, said that although she is married, she and her husband do not live together.

“I’m married, but I’m not in my husband’s house. We live separately,” she said.

When asked by the interviewer, “You sang ‘Eji Owuro’, did you experience genuine love from your husband?”

Shola Allyson responded, saying her marital journey did not reflect the romantic expectations she once believed in.

“We lied before. Those older than us didn’t inform us that it’s tough. They made us believe that so long as you both love each other, you will live happily ever after, but it’s a lie. That’s not the experience I have. I didn’t have the experience of living happily ever after. I did all I could to make it work,” she said.

Vanguard News