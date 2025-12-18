I’ll overhaul Osun health sector if… – Oyebamiji

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Osun State, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has disclosed that he will overhaul the health sector in the State of elected governor next year.

Speaking at the inauguration of his wife, Dr Sekinah Bola-Oyebamiji as the President of Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) in the state, he decried the moribund state of health facilities across the State.

Speaking with newsmen on the side of the inauguration, he said he is committed to raising the bar of governance through critical sectors, including Health, Education, infrastructure, commerce, agriculture, among others.

According to him, Osun had remained stagnant due to negligence of critical sectors, especially the health sector which requires urgent intervention for revival.

“It is on record that health sector has become moribund in the state. None of the categories of health system, be it, primary, secondary or tertiary is functional. Little or no effort has been made by the current administration to revamp our health system. Qualified doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are grossly lacking and in short supply. As at today, our state has about 799 primary healthcare centres, 57 secondary health centres (general/ specialists hospitals) and 3 tertiary health centres (teaching hospitals) yearning for attention. These are some of the things I will work on to ensure quality and functional healthcare service delivery across categories.

“I will declare total overhaul in the health sector if elected Governor. We shall prioritize the welfare and well-being of our people and ensure that preference is given to health sector, knowing well that health is wealth”, he said.

While rejoicing with his wife on her inauguration as MWAN, in the State, he described her as a deep professional and a beacon of medical excellence, pillar of the family and an inspiration to many.

In her acceptance speech, Dr Sekinah Bola-Oyebamiji said her presidency would be defined by inclusiveness, effective health advocacy and delivery of physical projects to provide succour for women and children.

“As a foremost association which has dedicated itself to ‘heal with the love of a mother,’ we are called upon once again to focus on the goal of retaining excellence in delivering quality healthcare services particularly to women and children in Osun State and Nigeria in general. We shall learn heavily on the past legacies while working hard to break the new grounds.

“As we look forward to the next chapter in the life of our association, I humbly call on every member to join me with a renewed vigour in expanding our reach to the vulnerable population, especially women and children. Our advocacy in strategic health communication, capacity building and quality service delivery must be matched with well thought-through activities aimed at p