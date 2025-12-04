I’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Nigeria is safe – Gen. Musa

—Terrorists need to be flushed out, normalcy restored, Kukah tells Minister

— Says Defence ministry in good hands

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA –MINISTER of Defence, General Christopher Musa, has assured Nigerians that he will work and do whatever it takes to ensure that Nigeria is secured, promising that within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will see results.

The new minister also said that tangible improvements in national security will be evident, pledging to rebuild synergy across the armed forces, enhance cooperation with security agencies and mobilise Nigerians in the collective fight against insecurity.

This is as the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has told the new Minister of Defence to flush out terrorists in the country and ensure that normalcy returns.

Kukah expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s choice of Gen. Musa, insisting that the country’s security crisis requires urgent, firm and uncompromising action.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office at the State House, Abuja, Gen. Musa said his immediate priority is to reposition the nation’s defence architecture and restore its central role in protecting the country.

“My immediate priority is to ensure that Defence takes its rightful place in the country,” he said. “The synergy between the armed forces, between the military and other security agencies, and with all Nigerians must be strengthened. Security is everybody’s responsibility. It is that synergy we need to build on, and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

He particularly thanked Nigerians for what he described as overwhelming goodwill, saying he is determined to repay their confidence through decisive action.

“Nigerians have shown me love, and I assure them that I will work, whatever it takes, to ensure that Nigeria is secured. Within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will see results,” he stated.

Gen. Musa also conveyed President Tinubu’s clear directives, which he described as firm and non-negotiable.

“I just met Mr. President, and he reiterated that we must make sure Nigeria is secured,” he said.

“Nigerians should be able to sleep with their eyes closed, return to their farms, send their children to school without fear, and live their lives without being molested.”

He stressed that the President’s Renewed Hope agenda places national security at the heart of economic and social development.

“Everyone must be carried along to ensure Nigeria grows in line with the Renewed Hope programme of Mr. President,” he added.

Gen. Musa, a former Chief of Defence Staff, returns to a familiar terrain with heightened public expectations that his experience will steer a reset of Nigeria’s security trajectory.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the swearing-in of Gen. Musa at the presidential Villa, Abuja, Bishop Kukah said Nigerians are in safe hands with the former Chief of Defence Staff, CDS as minister.

Asked his expectations from Gen. Musa, the Catholic cleric said: “We just need restoration of normalcy in this country by any means possible.

“And I think that this job is in very good hands. It does seem very clearly that the President wants to reposition issues of security, and I think the situation is in very good hands.”

Kukah said he was representing the Sultan of Sokoto at the ceremony because Gen. Musa was born in Sokoto, and he himself was serving as a Bishop in the state, and also because the new defence minister is from southern Kaduna as he.

Responding to a question on the statement credited to General Musa when he appeared before the Senate that terrorists need more punitive measures, amongst other things, Kukah said he was in support of whatever it would take to get insecurity in the country under control

“These guys need to be flushed out. Normalcy needs to return to our country. Laughter and joy have to come back to Nigeria within the shortest time possible, all we do is to pray for the best,” he said.