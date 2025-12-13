Ihemba Kelechi Eke unveils a bumper holiday package for his hometown

By Benjamin Njoku

US based philanthropist and founder of the African Film Festival in Dallas, Ichie Kelechi Eke (also known as Ichie Ihemba), has announced a series of events aimed at making this Christmas season memorable for his native community.

The first event that will open the floodgates is the 3rd edition of Ihemba Women Football League, which kicks off on December 25. Participating teams in the tournament are drawn from Owerri and Ngor Okpala areas of Imo State. Eke said that he created the league to encourage girls to play football and boost their confidence.

The final game will be played on January 2, 2026 in Imerienwe. Thereafter, the 7th edition of the annual Village Arts & Film Festival (VILLAFFEST), will berth in Owerri. The festival opens from December 20, and closes on December 22. It will feature an arts exhibition, themed “Nke Anyi”(,meaning “Our Own” ) with 30 painters telling stories on canvas about the Igbo culture and heritage. There will also be stage performances by various drama groups in the state, who will be competing for the grand prize. But the highpoint of the event will be the crowning of the new face of Villaffest, who will serve as the organization’s ambassador for the year. The festival will also feature appearances by Nollywood stars such as Ogechi Obilonu, Stephanie Frank, HarryB, Sir Vitalis Ndubuisi, Spiffy Mama Ugochi Okere, Royal Prince, Chinwe Owoh, Chinedu Onyeka, and others.

The outing will climax with the Amafor Day celebration, coming up on December 27. The cultural festival was revived by Ichie Kelechi Eke, to bring fresh perspectives to ancient traditions.

Attendance is expected to surpass last year’s turnout, with participation from sons and daughters of the Amafor community in Imerienwe.

Through these initiatives, Eke aims to promote cultural heritage, empower young women, and bring together the community for a vibrant holiday season.