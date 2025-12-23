IGP decorates senior police officers, reaffirms commitment to transparent promotions

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has reiterated that transparent and credible promotion processes are key to motivating performance, stabilizing command structures, and enhancing organizational morale within the Nigeria Police Force.

Egbetokun made the remarks on Tuesday while decorating Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hussaini Gumel, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Abaniwonda Suraj Olufemi, Commissioner of Police (CP) Ofem Arikpo, and other officers with their new ranks in Abuja.

“Promotion within the Nigeria Police Force is not a routine administrative exercise; it is a deliberate institutional decision grounded in service record, leadership capacity, and demonstrated readiness for higher responsibility,” the IGP said. “With higher rank comes increased visibility and scrutiny. Senior officers must demonstrate competence not only in operations, but also in stakeholder engagement, inter-agency coordination, and community relations.”

He emphasized that ethical leadership remains non-negotiable, noting that integrity, accountability, and respect for human dignity must guide officers’ actions. “Misconduct tolerated at senior level weakens discipline and erodes public trust. You must therefore be firm, fair, and consistent in enforcing professional standards within your commands,” he added.

Egbetokun further described promotion as a renewed call to service. “The authority you carry today comes with heightened administrative, operational, and ethical accountability. The conduct of officers under your command will increasingly reflect your leadership choices and standards,” he said.

The IGP congratulated the officers, noting that their elevation reflects institutional confidence in their capacity to handle higher responsibilities, manage complex operations, and strengthen public safety. “Your progression has been shaped by postings across diverse commands and security environments, each demanding sound judgment, resilience, and leadership maturity,” he said.

The decorated officers, including DIG Hussaini Gumel, AIG Abaniwonda Suraj Olufemi, and CP Ofem Arikpo, were acknowledged for their years of consistent service, operational experience, and adherence to professional standards.