Igbo travellers trapped on dilapidated federal roads during Christmas – Igbo community

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Igbo Community Association, Abuja, has raised concerns over the perilous condition of federal highways linking the South East, saying that Igbo people visiting home for the Christmas and New Year holidays are being trapped on neglected roads.

In a statement issued by the Association’s President General, Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, and Mazi Emmanuel Onah, the group highlighted roads such as Ajaokuta, Uromi, Ankpa, Onicha Ugbo, and the Benin bypass as particularly dilapidated. They urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, to commence urgent palliative works to ease the suffering of travellers.

The statement noted that the continued neglect of these roads fuels youth unrest, criminality, hampers trade, and promotes insecurity in the region.

The group said:

“As citizens travel these routes this holiday season, their safety and dignity must be prioritised by the government. Most of our people visiting home for the Christmas and New Year holidays are being trapped on dilapidated federal roads such as Uromi Road, Ajaokuta Road, Ankpa Road, Onicha Ugbo Road, and even the Benin bypass. A journey that should take six hours now takes 24 to 36 hours to reach Igbo land. Many people have been kidnapped by bandits because of the poor state of these roads.”

The statement further called for immediate restoration of the roads to prevent further loss of lives and to promote economic activity, noting that criminals exploit the neglected corridors for nefarious activities.

“We demand better infrastructure, security, and equitable resource allocation. The people of the South East deserve safe passage and improved livelihoods. The patience of South East communities is wearing thin. Come 2027, if our lawmakers fail to act decisively, we will mobilize voters against their re-election. The ballot is a powerful tool, and we will use it to hold leaders accountable,” the statement added.

The Igbo Community Association FCT reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and aspirations of Igbo people in the FCT, across Nigeria, and in the diaspora, emphasizing a vision for a renaissance where Igbo people thrive, contribute, and lead with dignity nationally and globally.

The group called on the federal government to take urgent action to address the issue before the festive season ends.