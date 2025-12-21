Igbo Nation has key role to pay in actualising true federalism — Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Oyo State Governor, Mr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, has called on the Igbo nation to play a critical role in advancing true federalism in Nigeria, describing it as the most pressing national issue confronting the country today.

Makinde made the call at the weekend in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, while speaking at a reception hosted by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Ali Odefa, in honour of the governor’s forthcoming 58th birthday and the launch of a book dedicated to him.

Addressing a large audience drawn from different parts of the country, the governor said Nigeria was founded as a negotiated federation to accommodate its diversity and ensure unity across its many cultures and ethnic nationalities.

“Nigeria was negotiated as a federation and the people who negotiated it deliberately called it the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Makinde said. “If you go to the North, the West or the East, you will see different cultures and, in fact, different nations. Federalism was negotiated to ensure unity in diversity, and that remains the most important issue facing our country today.”

He noted that the Igbo people had consistently demonstrated strength, capacity and influence in Nigeria’s political evolution and urged them to once again rise to the task of helping steer the country towards genuine federalism.

Makinde, who said he had spent only about six years in public office out of his 58 years of life, explained that his decision to actively participate in governance was driven by the need to be part of the solution rather than a bystander.

“As a birthday gift to me, the most germane thing is the ongoing conversation on how we can stay true to what was negotiated for us by practising federalism in Nigeria. We must not be bystanders. We must allow our voices to be heard,” he said.

The governor expressed appreciation for the warmth and hospitality he had received in Ebonyi State and across the South-East, describing it as evidence that Nigeria could achieve unity and cooperation across regional lines.

“You have demonstrated that we can truly have a handshake across the Niger,” he said, adding that the presence of a representative of a former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, at the event symbolised growing friendship and cooperation among Nigeria’s regions.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s political history, Makinde recalled the role played by the late former Abia State Governor, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, during the transition to democracy in 1999. He said Onu’s decision to relinquish his presidential ticket helped create a competitive political environment and strengthened Nigeria’s democratic process.

“That singular action changed the course of our democracy and ensured that the political environment was competitive,” Makinde said. “I am calling on my brothers and sisters to play a similar role today, not for any political party, but for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He stressed that political parties would come and go, but the nation and its federating states would endure, urging Nigerians to focus on long-term national interests rather than short-term partisan considerations.

Makinde also cautioned against excessive focus on the 2027 general elections, noting that there was still significant work to be done before then.

“We still have 2026 ahead of us. Let us do our part and play our role in nudging Nigeria towards the path of true federalism,” he said.