Igbo community faults Sanwo-Olu for opposing NPA’s operation relocation to Warri

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Igbo Community Association, FCT, has faulted the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for opposing the plans by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to relocate some maritime operations to the Warri seaport in Delta State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has expressed opposition to the plan, citing potential economic disadvantages for Lagos State.

However, the Igbo Community Association, FCT, in a statement by its President General and Secretary General,Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe and Emmanuel Chinweoke Onah said that the NPA’s decision will promote balanced regional development and reduce the perennial congestion in Lagos ports.

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to allow the NPA to perform its duties without interference, ensuring fairness and equity in the country.

It also stated that other states that have continued to suffer marginalisation.

should be allowed to enjoy the economic opportunities offered by the port operations to develop their areas.

The statement read, “The Igbo Community Association, FCT, acknowledges the Nigeria Port Authority’s (NPA) plan to relocate some maritime operations from Lagos Seaport to Warri Seaport, Delta State.

“We note the Lagos State Governor’s objection to this proposal, citing potential disadvantages to Lagos State’s economy. The Governor has formally expressed his concerns to President Bola Tinubu.

“However, the Igbo Community Association, FCT, supports the NPA’s decision, believing it will promote balanced regional development and reduce congestion in Lagos.

“We urge President Tinubu to allow the NPA to perform its duties without interference, ensuring fairness and equity. The South South and South East regions have historically suffered marginalisation, and this move can help address these imbalances.

“Lagos has long been favoured, and it’s time for other regions to share in economic opportunities.

“We condemn any subtle attempts to marginalise Igbo people in Lagos and urge all Nigerians to promote unity and inclusivity. Nigeria belongs to all of us.”

Vanguard News