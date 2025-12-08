ICPC, works ministry begin nationwide audit of 760 road projects worth ₦36trn

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Federal Ministry of Works have commenced a nationwide Special Tracking Exercise to ensure transparency and value in public infrastructure spending.

ICPC Spokesperson, Akor Odey, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the initiative targets the physical verification and performance audit of 760 federal road projects with a combined contract value exceeding N36 trillion.

“The exercise, which commenced on Nov. 14, mobilises joint teams of ICPC investigators, engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works, and independent professionals from bodies including the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS).

“These teams are now deployed across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to conduct on-the-ground assessments.”

He said that this large-scale initiative was designed to achieve several critical national objectives.

Odey said these include enhancing fiscal governance to ensure sustainable, cost-effective infrastructure development and the optimal use of public funds.

Others, he said, included strengthening procurement integrity to investigate and deter fraudulent practices in the award of government contracts.

He said that part of the objectives also included enforcing contractor accountability, rigorously monitoring project execution, compelling the completion of abandoned projects, and ensuring adherence to contractual specifications.

Odey said that another objective was securing financial recovery, to recover public funds from projects found to be grossly inflated or where contractors have demonstrably failed to perform.

“The ongoing field work involves a detailed review of project sites, records, and deliverables. Following this phase, state-level reports will be consolidated into a comprehensive national audit report.

“The findings will highlight compliance levels, identify irregularities, and form the basis for determined enforcement actions by relevant authorities against any implicated individuals or entities.

“This exercise represents a proactive, system-driven approach to safeguarding our national infrastructure investments.”

According to him, tracking 760 projects of this magnitude underscores our resolve to partner with government institutions to close leakages, promote accountability, and ensure that public projects translate into tangible public goods.

He reiterated the ICPC commitment to collaborative governance efforts aimed at fortifying the integrity of Nigeria’s public procurement and project execution framework.

Vanguard News