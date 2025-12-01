I won’t sack Ondo Amotekun commander, Adeleye, despite pressure, Aiyedatiwa declares

—– Passes vote of confidence in commander

—- As government commission control centre, training facility

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has declared that he would not sack the state commander of the security outfit codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye despite pressure from many quarters.

Aiyedatiwa said this in Akure, while commissioning the newly completed Command and Control Centre and Training Auditorium of the security outfit.

The event also featured the maiden Annual General Meeting of the Amotekun Corps Cooperative Society.

He dismissed recent social media rumors suggesting plans to oust the security Chief.

The governor declared that no amount of misinformation or orchestrated campaigns would sway his decision or undermine Adeleye’s position.

“I pass a vote of confidence on the Amotekun Commander, There are no social media narratives that can remove you. Your commitment to this work is evident.”

Aiyedatiwa said that attempts had been made by certain individuals to incite his against the Amotekun commander with the hope of forcing his removal.

“They reported you to me so that I could sack you. But I have told him, he is going nowhere.”

The governor, who, however, said that security governance is the responsibility of every citizen, described it as “a continuous journey” demanding both public engagement and unwavering government support.

He affirmed that safeguarding lives and property remains the cornerstone of his administration under the “OUR EASE” policy thrust.

The Governor described the facilities as crucial for improving operational efficiency, intelligence coordination, and officers’ tactical readiness.

He praised the Corps’ leadership, particularly Commander Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, for the exceptional commitment and sacrifice invested in constructing the Command and Control Centre.

He assured that the state government would provide appropriate support in recognition of this effort.

The Governor also commended the strong collaboration among security agencies in Ondo State, noting that it has made the state one of the most peaceful in Nigeria.

Highlighting the importance of the Training Auditorium, the Governor noted that modern security work demands not only physical capability but also knowledge, discipline, and controlled spaces for tactical and theoretical training.

He said the prompt release of funds for the facility reflects his administration’s commitment to the professional development and welfare of Amotekun personnel.

The Governor also paid tribute to the late former governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, describing him as a visionary whose courage facilitated the creation of the Amotekun Corps alongside his then South-West peers.

Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening the Corps, Governor Aiyedatiwa announced approval for the recruitment of 500 additional personnel, just as he pledged continued provision of logistics, training, welfare, and resources critical for effective security operations.

In his welcome address, Commander Adeleye reiterated Amotekun’s determination to enhance security across the state.

Adeleye also hailed the late Akeredolu as the architect of the South-West security renaissance.

He credited the Corps’ success to a founding policy prioritising operational strength, rapid response, and community-based intelligence.

Adeleye lauded Governor Aiyedatiwa for sustaining and expanding support through logistics, welfare, upgraded training, and institutional backing, noting that it has strengthened operations across the state’s 18 local government areas and boosted personnel morale..

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, commended the governor, noting that the peace in the state is anchored on the administration’s support for security agencies. He promised continued cooperation among agencies to maintain peace.

Also, the NSCDC State Commandant, Oluyemi Ibiloye, congratulated the governor on the appointment of security agency officials as Justices of the Peace and praised the strong synergy among security agencies, welcoming the 500 new Amotekun recruits to further strengthen the state’s security.

The State Director of the Department of State Services, Samaila Sagiru, also lauded the governor’s support, describing it as commendable.