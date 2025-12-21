I remain committed to working for a just Nigeria – Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko

Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) on Sunday reiterated his commitment to continue working for a just Nigeria, stronger Anioma, and a future defined by opportunity, dignity and hope.

Nwoko said this in a personal post on his verified social media handles on the celebration of his 65 birth anniversary.

He noted that life had afforded him the privilege of service to family, Anioma, Delta and Nigeria in general.

According to him, today, I mark another birthday with deep gratitude to God and quiet reflection on the journey so far.

“I remain profoundly thankful for the opportunity to contribute to nation-building through legislation, advocacy, and ideas that look beyond the present and into the future we owe our children.

“This day is not merely a celebration of age. It is a reminder of responsibility. The responsibility to speak when silence is convenient, to act when action is difficult, and to remain steadfast in the pursuit of justice, equity, and progress for our people.

“I am grateful to my family for their constant support, to friends and associates for their counsel, and to the people I represent for their trust and belief.

“Your goodwill strengthens my resolve to continue serving with clarity of purpose, courage of conviction, and fidelity to the ideals we share.

“As I step into a new year, my commitment remains unwavering. I will continue to work for a stronger Anioma, a more just Nigeria, and a future defined by opportunity, dignity, and hope.”

Vanguard News