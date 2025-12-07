I have never dated anyone violent towards me — Nkechi Blessing Sunday

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has expressed her frustration over online strangers who pressure her to get married. The actress shared her experience during an interview on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where she opened up about her past, family background, and why she refuses to succumb to marriage pressure from the public.

Speaking about her upbringing, she said, “I have never dated anyone who has been violent toward me. I can say for a fact that my father used to hit my mum, but that didn’t make me feel like any man should hit me.”

She went on to recount a difficult relationship from younger years. “Even though one of my exes when I was growing up used to beat me—his name is Valentine. My mum would lock him up at the police station. And when she did, I would go there and tell the police, ‘It’s because my mother wants me to leave him for another man, that’s why she locked him up,’ even though it wasn’t true.”

According to her, her mother always took a firm stance. “The police would call my mum, and she would tell them, ‘Lock am join there.’ Before you know it, play-play, they would lock me too.”

She added that her mother was a strong-willed woman who believed no one should force marriage on her. “Do you know who my mother was? I would stay in the cell for two days, and on the third day, she would come herself and ask them to release us. She would say, ‘Leave man.’ Before she died, she never pressured me to get married.”

Nkechi stressed that marriage pressure has never come from her family but from outsiders who have no connection to her. “I didn’t come from that kind of family. It’s only these online people that are not related to me that will be telling me to go and marry. Like you’re my father or mother.”