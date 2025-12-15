I have fulfilled 90% of my campaign promises – Kebbi Gov

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

By Haruna Aliyu

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi state said that his administration has fulfilled about 90 per cent of the campaign promises made to the people during the 2023 electioneering period.

Idris stated this in Birnin Kebbi at the Tinubu /Kaura endorsement programme organized by the members of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Monday.

He said he was proud of the NURTW for the support it had given him throughout his political journey, even before he became governor.

“We are proud of the NURTW because of the support it gave me during my political journey.”

“When I was the President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), there was cordial support and cooperation between NUT and NURTW on issues affecting national and members’ interests,” he said.

Idris said his administration embarked on aggressive infrastructural development aimed at making Birnin Kebbi comparable to other state capitals in the country.

“As a government, we have fulfilled about 90 per cent of our campaign promises.”

“We recruited teachers, distributed farm inputs to farmers, and provided grains to cushion the effects of economic challenges faced by our people.

“We are also set to distribute power tillers, herbicides and fertilizers to over 50,000 beneficiaries free of charge,” he said.

The governor added that his administration is constructing roads linking major towns and markets in Malando-Warra, Ngaski Local Government Area, Bagudo and Arewa Local Government Areas.

“We do not deceive our people. Whatever project we claim to have executed can be verified on the ground.

“We met schools and critical infrastructure in deplorable conditions, and we have taken decisive steps to address them.

“Some people may not be happy with our giant developmental strides, but we will continue undeterred,” Idris said.

The governor thanked the leadership and members of the NURTW for their unalloyed support to his administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Earlier, the National President of the NURTW, Alhaji Najeem Usman-Yasin, commended the governor for what he described as bold interventions in critical sectors.

He specifically praised Idris for the rescue and rehabilitation of rescued girls of the Comprehensive Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

“ We also commend you for the construction of the Central Motor Park, which has no rival, not only in the North-West but in the entire country,” Usman-Yasin said.

He expressed satisfaction with the governor’s achievements across various sectors and urged him to sustain the tempo.

“We will continue to support you and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections, by the grace of God,” he added.

Usman-Yasin assured the governor of the union’s continued support and cooperation to move the state forward economically, politically and socially.

He also lauded President Bola Tinubu for initiating the super highway projects across the northern and southern parts of the country, noting that the projects would boost economic activities nationwide when completed.

The newly elected Chairman of the NURTW in Kebbi State, Alhaji Garba Dan-Malam, was sworn in at the event by the president.

The union presented awards of excellence to Gov. Idris and President Tinubu in recognition of their performance in infrastructural development, particularly road construction, in the state and the country at large.

Vanguard News