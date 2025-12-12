‘I had to return Tinubu’s favour,’ Fubara explains defection to APC

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has explained that he dumped the crisis-ridden Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to return the favour President Bola Tinubu did in stabilising the state.

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Fubara added that there was need to align the state with power at the centre – the Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Governor Fubara gave the explanation during his reception by APC at the State Government House, Port Harcourt, today.

At the event, Sir Fubara filled out the APC membership form and other party documents, and was handed the party slip and membership card.

The APC delegation was led by the state APC Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo.

‘We’re now in one flat’

Speaking after receiving his card, Sir Siminalayi said: “I took this decision as my return of favour; my own clearing the bush to ensure that his (Tinubu’s) re-election come 2027 will be easy and smooth in this state.

“Now that we are all in one party – I know we have always supported, but from different flats – we are inside one flat. The job is now easy to fulfil what we have promised the President.”

Also, Governor Fubara promised that he would take all necessary steps to strengthen the APC in the state.

“Let me thank the National Executive. The state chairman, representing the national chairman, I want to assure you that we will do everything to keep APC as the main and active progressive party in Rivers State.

“We will not stop there. It is my duty from this minute to ensure that the party is properly taken care of. I will assure you here that every need of the exco and the party becomes my responsibility.

“We have a task ahead. To preach the news of Mr President. To soften every strongman in this state and to make sure that at the end it would be a smooth sail in Rivers State.”

Vanguard News