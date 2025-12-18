I assured US, EU we’ll establish state police system – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, assured the United States of America, USA, and the European Union, EU, that Nigeria will establish state police to tackle insecurity challenges.

Read Also: Tinubu to govs: Obey Supreme Court, hand LGs their allocation

The President made the promise at the 14th All Progressives Congress, APC, National Caucus meeting at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Also, he advised governors and party leaders to be flexible in their actions and ensure that they get involved in what happens in their various places including the rural communities.

He said: “You must yield and continue to promote, tolerate and be flexible, get involved in whatever is happening in your various states, up to local government level.

“I had a very long discussion with the US and European heads. I was bragging to them that definitely we will pass a state police to improve security.

“They asked me if I’m confident, and I said, yes, I have a party to depend on. I have a party that will make it happen.

“And if at this level we fail, God forbid, we will not fail. I think the reconciliation, the accommodation, the flexibility, is in your hand, all of you, and we are the majority. We are the leaders.

“Let us equally look at the recent Supreme Court judgment. What can we do with it? And how well we can position our country and our party.

“To me, the local government autonomy, it is and must be effective. There is no autonomy without without funded mandate. We will give them their money directly. That’s the truth. That’s compliance of the Supreme Court. Take leadership seriously.”

Vanguard News