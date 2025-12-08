Hunger: FAO’s $2.5bn fund to support 100m people in Nigeria, 53 others

File photo used to illustrate hunger

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, has said its new Global Emergency and Resilience Appeal seeks $2.5 billion to support 100 million people in Nigeria and 53 other countries.

The FAO in a statement, explained that its first-ever fund appeal was for a more coherent and urgent approach to rising levels of acute food insecurity at a moment of tightening humanitarian resources.

The statement read: “The Appeal places emergency agricultural assistance at the center of efforts to protect food production and strengthen resilience in crisis contexts.

“The Appeal seeks $2.5 billion to support more than 100 million people in 54 countries and territories in 2026. By consolidating all humanitarian and resilience requirements into a single framework, FAO aims to address urgent needs, while reducing the likelihood of repeated, costly assistance in future crises.

“The Appeal reflects FAO’s commitment to deliver differently, with clearer priorities, stronger sequencing and solutions rooted in what farmers consistently ask for, all aligned with areas members have urged FAO to reinforce.’’

According to the statement, while launching the Appeal on the sidelines of the 179th FAO Council, FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, underscored the need to strengthen how food crisis responses are designed and delivered, so that every contribution has the greatest possible impact.

Dongyu said: “Acute food insecurity has tripled since 2016, even with high levels of humanitarian funding. The current model simply does not keep pace with today’s realities.

“Supporting farmers to maintain production is critical to ensure food availability. When farmers can keep producing, communities stabilize and the path to resilience becomes real.”

He added that at this year’s World Food Forum, young people in crisis contexts, delivered a clear message – they want opportunity, not permanent handouts.

This Appeal responds to that demand because “it is member-driven, reality-driven, demand-driven and solutions-driven and most important cost-efficiency driven.

“A call for collective support: FAO emphasised that the Appeal represents a leadership commitment to protect food production and reduce future humanitarian needs through proven solutions, ensuring that every contribution delivers maximum impact for the most vulnerable communities, members and donors. This Global Appeal reflects the new, faster, leaner and more effective FAO.’’

Focusing on solutions that reduce needs over time, FAO’s 2026 Appeal recognised that the drivers of food insecurity in today’s protracted crises could not be sustainably addressed through short-term aid alone.

Although 90 per cent of humanitarian resources are now spent in long-running emergencies, hunger continues to rise.

The statement also revealed: “Around 80 per cent of people facing acute food insecurity live in rural areas, relying on farming, herding, fishing or forestry.

“Yet only five per cent of humanitarian food-sector funding supports agricultural livelihoods—a persistent imbalance that traps families in a cycle of crisis and dependence.

“Strengthening local food production improves food availability, supports markets, creates jobs, and stabilises communities, especially in countries such as Sudan, South Sudan, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The Appeal emphasises the importance of anticipatory action and rapid emergency agricultural support. Timely seed distributions, livestock vaccination campaigns, rehabilitation of key infrastructure, provision of tools, cash assistance and market-oriented support have consistently proven highly cost-effective, especially in conflict- and climate-affected contexts.

“It also aligns with the United Nations’ forthcoming 2026 Global Humanitarian Overview, ensuring coherence with inter-agency planning while bringing FAO’s agricultural specificity and technical depth to the broader humanitarian response.’’

According to the Appeal breakdown by region, West and Central Africa need $593.4 million to assist 17.7 million people in Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.