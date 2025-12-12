Human Rights Day confab: Freedom of expression, future of Nigeria’s democracy – EU, FG, IDEA

The European Union flag

By Dapo Akinrefon

As stakeholders mark the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Federal Government, the European Union, and International, IDEA, have insisted that freedom of expression and access to information remain the bedrock of democratic societies and essential conditions for human dignity.

The event, themed ‘Our Everyday Essentials: Freedom of Expression and Access to Information,’ formed the concluding activity of the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

In his goodwill message, EU Ambassador, Gautier Mignot, described human rights as “not privileges granted by the state, but inherent entitlements that must be protected and nurtured.”

He linked this year’s celebration to the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, UDHR, noting that the document’s “plain language carries a profound message” about equality, social justice, and international solidarity.

He warned, however, that journalists in Nigeria and globally continue to face threats, intimidation, and violence, undermining the right to free expression.

He said: “The EU continues to stand firmly behind those who speak truth to power, often at personal risk.”

In his keynote address, the Attorney-General of the Federation.ans Minister for Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, described freedom of expression as the “lifeblood of democracy.”

He emphasised that while Nigeria’s constitution guarantees these rights, misuse of digital platforms—particularly through hate speech and disinformation—threatens national cohesion. The government, he said, remains committed to striking a balance between protecting citizens’ rights and maintaining public order, but warned that “silence in a democracy is not golden—it is dangerous.”

Also speaking, international IDEA’s Head of Programme, Danladi Plang, stated that UNESCO findings that countries which protect free expression also tend to enjoy higher political, economic, and social rights.

He said: “Conversely, nations with restrictive information regimes experience deeper exclusion and weaker democratic institutions.

He stressed that Nigeria must strengthen its access-to-information culture, noting that millions remain excluded from legal information, including frontline law-enforcement officers who often lack access to laws they are mandated to enforce. “Ignorance cannot be an excuse for citizens when government itself does not make laws accessible,” he said.

On his part, RoLAC’s Programme Manager, Dr. Emmanuel, highlighted Nigeria’s progress since the passage of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act in 2011, including the Supreme Court’s landmark 2025 ruling affirming that the Act applies to all levels of government.

He warnee that too many institutions still evade transparency. “The gap between law and practice remains wide. “Without enforcement, the right to information withers and democracy suffocates”, he said.

He urged stronger institutional accountability, digitalisation of public records, and community-level awareness so marginalised groups—women, rural communities, and persons with disabilities—can access the rights guaranteed by law