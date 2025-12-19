How Benue teacher was shot dead in confrontation with BSCPG Commander

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A secondary school teacher identified as Simon Iorkase has been reportedly shot dead in Abaji-Kpav, Tordonga, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, following a tragic and avoidable confrontation involving the Ward Commander of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard (BSCPG).

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the unfortunate incident occurred while the BSCPG Ward Commander was at his lawful duty post.

According to him, the Commander was exchanging pleasantries with a young woman he knew when two men, suspected to be heavily drunk, approached them.

“One of the men began harassing the girl, insisting that he was her teacher and questioning why she failed to greet him. As the situation became embarrassing, the commander tried to explain that they were in the middle of a discussion,” he said.

The eyewitness added that the teacher allegedly took offence at the intervention, leading to a heated argument among the three. “He felt insulted, and an altercation ensued.”

The situation reportedly escalated when the two men allegedly attempted to seize the Commander’s service rifle. “They went straight for the rifle, probably trying to snatch it. People immediately started running away for fear of an accidental discharge.”

According to the witness, “the men were clearly drunk because no one in his right senses would try to grab a loaded gun from a security personnel, knowing he would instinctively defend himself,” he said.

It was during the struggle for the firearm that the rifle allegedly discharged, hitting Mr. Iorkase at close range. “He sustained severe injuries and died almost immediately,” the eyewitness said.

The source further claimed that as residents fled the scene, the second man allegedly pulled out a locally made pistol and shot the BSCPG Commander and got him on his right hand before escaping.

“The police were immediately informed. They arrived promptly, arrested the BSCPG Commander for interrogation and evacuated the corpse of the deceased teacher.”

As of the time of filing this report, the BSCPG commander was said to be in police custody, assisting with investigations.

Confirming the incident, the State Commander of the BSCPG, Capt. Ayuma Ajobi (retd.) said the matter had been handed over to the police for a thorough investigation. “The incident occurred, and the police are currently investigating to establish the full facts,” he said.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Deputy Superintendent, DSP Udeme Edet, said she was yet to receive full details of the incident.

Vanguard News