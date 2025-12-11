Housing Ministry assures staff of improved welfare

…Demands Renewed Commitment

By John Alechenu

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has reassured its staff of improved welfare packages in exchange for renewed dedication to service delivery, particularly in driving presidential priorities and ministerial mandates on affordable housing for Nigerians.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, gave the assurance during an interactive session with staff in Abuja.

“I am a workaholic, but I am encouraged because everyone here wants to work. The problem is job satisfaction and happiness at work. I assure you I will do everything to make your work and life easier,” he said.

His comments were contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba.

Addressing transportation challenges faced by workers, Dr. Belgore revealed plans to procure new buses to ease staff movement.

“I have looked into the bus issue and I know the buses have run down. That is why new buses are being added to the fleet. I am hopeful these will bring some respite,” he stated.

He further disclosed that funds had been released to support the Ministry’s participation in the ongoing sports tournament in Adamawa State.

On workplace tools and efficiency, the Permanent Secretary said the procurement of computers, laptops, desktops, printers, and scanners had commenced to ensure staff can function optimally from any location.

He also noted that the Ministry’s manpower gap would soon be resolved, as efforts were underway to secure final approval for the recruitment of new officers.

“Upon assumption of duty, I observed a drastic reduction in staff strength, necessitating the recruitment of new personnel. We have written to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, and the President for special approval due to our peculiar operational structure,” Belgore explained.

He highlighted the Ministry’s unique staffing challenge, noting that field offices across the country require adequate personnel.

Belgore directed union leaders to work with the Directors of Human Resources, Finance and Accounts, and Reform Coordination & Service Improvement to harmonize their demands and present a unified position for management action.

Earlier, Director of Human Resources Management, Ademola Ayodele, commended the Permanent Secretary for his proactive leadership and commitment to improving work conditions.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Staff Union, Dr. Frank Ejiofor, said staff were “suffering and crying in silence,” but remained committed to delivering on the Ministry’s mandate with the necessary support and motivation from management.