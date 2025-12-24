House Adhoc Committee moves to conclude probe into alleged discrepancies in gazetted tax reform acts

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating alleged discrepancies in the gazetted Tax Reform Acts has resolved to conclude its assignment and submit its report to the House within the shortest possible time.

The committee was constituted last week by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, following concerns raised during plenary over inconsistencies between tax bills passed by the National Assembly and the versions later assented to and gazetted.

The matter was brought before the House by Rep. Abdulsammad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), who raised it as a matter of privilege, alleging that the gazetted tax laws did not reflect what lawmakers debated, voted on and passed on the floor of the House.

Rising under Order Six, Rule Two of the House Rules on a Point of Privilege, Dasuki said his legislative privilege had been breached. He explained that after the passage of the tax bills, he spent three days reviewing the gazetted copies alongside the Votes and Proceedings of the House of Representatives, as well as the harmonised versions adopted by both chambers of the National Assembly, during which he observed discrepancies.

The seven-man Adhoc Committee, chaired by Rep. Muktar Aliyu Betara, held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, to deliberate on the privilege matter concerning the alleged inconsistencies.

At the meeting, members resolved to expedite the investigation in the interest of legislative integrity, due process and public confidence in the lawmaking process.

Reaffirming the committee’s commitment to transparency and thoroughness, Betara assured that its findings and recommendations would be presented promptly to the House upon the conclusion of the probe.

“The Adhoc Committee was constituted to ensure clarity, accuracy and full conformity between legislation duly passed by the National Assembly and the gazetted tax reform laws, in line with constitutional provisions and established legislative standards,” he said.

Other members of the committee include former Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase; Rep. Sada Soli; Rep. James Abiodun Faleke; Rep. Fred Agbedi; Rep. Babajimi Benson; and Rep. Iduma Igariwey.