Herdsmen unleash attacks on Benue communities, machete mourners, farmers

Armed herdsman

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Chairman of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, Sunday Oche, has cried out over what he described as “relentless and coordinated attacks” by armed herdsmen on communities in the council, leaving several residents injured and dispossessed.

Speaking to journalists in Makurdi, yesterday, Oche said armed herders had gone on a two-day rampage across Ijigban, Ulayi, and Utonkon communities, attacking mourners, ambushing farmers, inflicting machete wounds on at least two persons, and carting away three motorcycles.

According to him, the most recent incident occurred between Saturday and Sunday when mourners conveying the corpse of a community member from a mortuary in Igumale to Ulayi were ambushed.

“These attackers descended on innocent mourners. They macheted two of our illustrious sons, Philip Okpekwu and Dr. Benedict Ogaba, and even went away with their motorcycle. It was a tragic and heartless assault,” Oche lamented.

He explained that Okpekwu, who sustained severe injuries, was first rushed to the General Hospital in Igumale, but because he was not improving he was on Monday referred to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi. “Just this morning, I received a report that Philip Okpekwu is now bleeding from his nose. His condition remains critical,” he said.

The council chairman said his team and local security personnel had pursued the attackers toward the Akparata axis of Ulayi and mounted strategic surveillance to prevent further incursions.

He added that in a separate incident in Utonkon on Sunday, herders attacked farmers, but were later apprehended. “Those herders have been arrested and they agreed to pay compensation for the crops they destroyed. But this is not enough. The attacks are taking a new and dangerous dimension,” Oche warned.

Calling for urgent intervention, he appealed to both the federal and state governments to deploy additional security personnel to vulnerable communities. Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet said she would get back but had not.

done so at press time.