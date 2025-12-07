Hashim urges Northern elites to own security failures, backs Musa’s defence appointment

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Presidential aspirant and businessman, Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has called on Northern political and social elites to take responsibility for the worsening insecurity in the region, while welcoming the appointment of General Christopher Musa as Minister of Defence.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Hashim said he was impressed by Musa’s performance during his Senate screening, describing the minister’s sincerity and commitment to national service as reassuring at a critical time.

“I watched General Musa’s Senate clearance session. He sounded like someone genuinely committed to Nigeria. I hope he receives the full executive support needed to succeed in this critical assignment,” Hashim said.

He warned that Nigerians and international security observers are growing tired of political rhetoric, stressing that citizens now demand immediate and concrete action to halt killings, kidnappings and the territorial expansion of extremist groups in Northern Nigeria.

“This is not the season for symbolism. This is the season for action. Nigerians want to see immediate steps. This appointment must not become another publicity stunt. We want to see policies, programmes and results,” he stated.

Hashim urged the executive and the National Assembly to fast-track laws that would enable state and local government policing, arguing that sustainable security reforms are impossible without strong community-based security structures.

He also said the Northern region must confront internal governance failures that have fuelled extremist recruitment.

“That extremists are finding recruits in their thousands is not accidental. It is the product of deep poverty caused by decades of governance failure at state and local government levels. While the Sahel crisis has contributed, poor local governance has compounded the problem,” he said.

Reflecting on the leadership of the First Republic, Hashim contrasted that era with what he described as the excesses of many current Northern leaders.

“In the days of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Aminu Kano, Joseph Tarka and Sir Kashim Ibrahim, the North was safer, more united and governed with honesty and discipline. Today, too many of our leaders live like oil sheikhs in the midst of mass poverty,” he said.

He concluded by calling for leadership renewal across Northern Nigeria, insisting that the region must move away from leaders who, in his words, “live like oil sheikhs amid mass poverty and cling to power through ethnic and religious manipulation.”