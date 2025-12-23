Hardship: FG gets 52% of federation revenue, stop blaming governors alone — Radda

Governor Dikko Radda Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has called on Nigerians to stop blaming state governors alone for the country’s worsening economic hardship, noting that the Federal Government receives the largest share of federation revenue.

In an interview with Radio France Internationale (RFI) Hausa, Governor Radda explained that while public frustration is often directed at governors and local government chairmen, the Federal Government controls 52 per cent of monthly federation allocations, leaving only 48 per cent to be shared among the 36 states and 774 local government areas.

“Whenever there is hardship, people blame governors and local governments,” Radda said. “But when revenue is shared, 52 per cent goes to the Federal Government. It is the remaining 48 per cent that is shared among the states and local governments.”

Questioning decades of federal control over national revenue, the governor urged Nigerians to consider how funds retained at the centre have been utilized. “For decades, the Federal Government has been receiving the larger share of federation revenue. So the question Nigerians should be asking is: where has the bulk of that money gone?”

Addressing allegations of corruption often levelled at state governors, Radda cautioned against generalizations. “Leadership is about individual integrity. It is wrong to generalize and label everyone the same way,” he said, emphasizing that public office holders should be judged on their own performance.

The governor also defended his administration’s continued investment in capital projects despite prevailing economic challenges. He said infrastructure development is a key tool for boosting the grassroots economy through job creation.

“When you execute capital projects, you create jobs and bring money down to the people. Labourers earn wages, food vendors make sales, and suppliers benefit,” Radda said, noting that the impact of such spending is visible across local government areas in Katsina State.