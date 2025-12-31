Gusau nursing college receives equipment for practicals — Registrar

Zamfara State government has procured instructional materials for the State College of Nursing Gusau.

This was revealed by the Registrar of the school, Hamza Shehu Masu, in an interview with journalists

He said the materials would be installed at the demonstration room to enhance practical training for students.

The instructional materials include Mama Natalia (Uretic), Child Birth Simulator, Breast Feeding Model, Cervical Dictator Model, intubation model Adult, Child Manikin, Dual sex Anatomical Torso, Dual Anatomical, and Autoclave.

He said the instructional materials would improve practical training for students and boost the quality of teaching and learning.

He commended the state Commissioner for Health, Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, for the renovation and equipping of the nursing and midwifery departments, upgrading of demonstration rooms, construction of a perimeter fence, and the installation of solar equipment for the provision of a 24-hour power supply to the institution.

He said the interventions not only created a conducive learning environment but demonstrated the state government’s determination to enhance the quality of health education and manpower development in Zamfara State.