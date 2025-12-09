Gunmen kill motorist, abduct others in Imo community

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI—Gunmen have killed a motorist and abducted occupants of another vehicle at Amala Autonomous Community in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident in a statement, yesterday, noting that the attack occurred on Sunday evening.

Investigations revealed that the assailants emerged from a nearby bush and opened fire on a Toyota Highlander SUV killing the driver, before abducting the occupants of a Lexus RS300.Although the exact number of persons kidnapped had yet to be confirmed at press time, the wounded driver was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The police in a statement, said: “The Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has ordered sustained manhunt operations involving other security agencies and local vigilante groups to track down the perpetrators and rescue the kidnapped victims.

“Preliminary findings indicate that about 5:50p.m., armed men emerged from a bush path at Amala, shot the driver of a Toyota Highlander SUV and abducted the occupants of a Lexus RS300″.

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“Officers from the Ngor-Okpala Division swiftly responded to the distress call, secured the scene and evacuated the victim to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“Joint security operatives have commenced intensive bush-combing, search-and-rescue and tracking operations within the Amala forest axis and surrounding communities. Investigations have also started, with encouraging progress recorded so far,” the statement added.