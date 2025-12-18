Gunmen kill 12 miners, abduct 3 in Plateau

No fewer than 12 persons have reportedly been killed, while three others were abducted after gunmen attacked miners in Fan community of Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State.

According to Channels Television, the attack occurred at about 9 pm on Tuesday while they were engaged in “legal mining” activities. The incident also left five other miners injured.

The assailants were said to have invaded the mining site in large numbers and opened fire on the miners, causing panic and leading to multiple casualties at the scene. The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention, while efforts are ongoing to rescue those abducted by the attackers.

The attack has reportedly heightened fears in the community, which has recorded repeated incidents of violence linked to mining activities.

Efforts to reach Alabo Alfred, the police spokesperson in the state, for comments on the incident was unsuccessful as of the time of this report.

The latest attack comes months after a similar tragedy in September, when four miners were killed after a mining site collapsed in the Dura community of Jos south LGA, Plateau state.

The incident occurred at night when the ground caved in on the victims while they were working inside the pit.