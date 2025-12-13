Many shot, as gunman runs riot at Brown University in US

File: President Donald Trump. Photo: John McDonnell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by John McDonnell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP.

A shooting at Brown University in the northeastern United States on Saturday had claimed “multiple” victims, police said.

“Multiple shot in the area of Brown University. This is an active investigation. Please shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice,” police in Providence, Rhode Island said on X.

Contradictory information was circulating about the whereabouts of the shooter.

President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting and that the suspect was in custody. Shortly after, Brown University said in an update to its emergency alert that the “situation remains ongoing.”

… earlier

An active shooter was on the campus of Brown University on Saturday evening, with the Ivy League school in the northeastern state of Rhode Island saying the perpetrator was still at large.

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“There’s an active shooter situation near Barus and Holley. Brown and Providence Police are on scene,” the school said in an emergency alert, urging people to shelter in place.

After initially saying a suspect had been detained, Brown issued an update less than an hour later that “police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s).”

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene, Brown said, along with emergency medical responders.

The prestigious university in Providence, near Boston, has about 11,000 students.

Vanguard News