Guard digital footprints, shape future – Sanwo-Olu charges corps members

Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged corps members to be mindful of their online behaviour.

He described the digital space as a powerful platform capable of shaping influence, visibility, innovation and long-term opportunities.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge in his address at the closing of the orientation course for the 2025 Batch C, Stream 1, of corps members posted to Lagos State.

The event took place at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) temporary orientation camp, Iyana-Ipaja.

Sanwo-Olu was represented by Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende.

He said that digital footprints would be permanent and must always reflect personal values, aspirations, responsibility and integrity.

The governor added that corps members should use the digital space to inspire, add value, and open new opportunities.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s support for young people.

He said that Lagos State’s policies and programmes were deliberately structured to promote excellence, strengthen innovation, and recognise outstanding performance.

“Take the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme seriously because diligently developing these skills positions you to benefit from government and private sector loans, grants and initiatives supporting youth entrepreneurship,” he advised.

He said that corps members were government ambassadors and vital community links.

The governor urged them to show commitment to healthcare, education, the environment, agriculture, and social services while upholding dignity and integrity to leave a positive footprint after national service.

Earlier, Mrs Christina Salmwang, NYSC Coordinator in Lagos State, said that the corps members had been well-equipped with the skills and discipline needed to excel in their primary and secondary assignments.

Salmwang said the corps members demonstrated discipline, embraced self-reliance and showed commendable patriotism during the orientation course.

She hoped that these would guide the corps members as they moved into the next phase of the national service.

She said,“Our courses and trainings include motivational talks, skill acquisition sessions, social engagement activities, professional and language lectures, alongside para-military drills and martial arts.”

She advised the corps members to approach their assignments with a positive mindset, patriotism and a sense of duty.

She urged them to uphold the integrity of the scheme.

“Serve your fatherland with diligence and adhere strictly to all NYSC rules and regulations.

“Corps members who flout the scheme’s by-law will face appropriate disciplinary measures,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Miss Yewande Osifeko, who just completed national service, received an award and a financial reward at the event for renovating the corps members’ lodge located at Oke-Oyinbo, Epe.

Vanguard News