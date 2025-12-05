Groups to Tinubu: Disregard lawmaker’s call for Ribadu’s sack

Ribadu

By Dapo Akinrefon

Two groups, Oodua Peoples Network, OPN, and Niger Delta Stakeholders’ Forum, NDSF, have rejected the call for the removal of National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu by Senator Francis Fadahunsi because he is not a soldier.

The senator, who represents Osun East in the Senate, said in a statement by his media aide, Sam Segun, that President Bola Tinubu should “reorganise the nation’s security management team by appointing a retired military officer as the National Security Adviser.”

Fadahunsi urged the President to redeploy the NSA to another area of national service where his competence would be better utilised.”

But faulting to the suggestion, the OPN said in a statement by its president, Secretary and Director of Organisation, Messrs Olasupo Bamidele, Emmanuel Adesokan and Kehinde Olasope, noted that the lawmaker ignored an appropriate channel for communication with the president.

The group lamented that Fadahunsi threw up “our collective national security to the court of public opinion as against using his privileged position to communicate to the President where his position would have been given the desired attention.

“The position of the NSA is not the exclusive reserve of serving or retired military officers. It is open to all competent Nigerians whom the president has confidence in.”

The group said: “It’s on record that from it’s establishment in 1990, the Office of the National Security Adviser was piloted by late Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta (a retired IGP) as the pioneer Coordinator, National Security (1990-1993) and Alh. Ismaila Gwarzo- a Nigerian high – ranking security and intelligence official (1993-1998) both performed creditably well and adjudged the best. And yet, they were not military officers.

“Without prejudice, between 1999 to 2023, the office was occupied by 6 different military officers at various times, and yet our national security situation deserves a lot.

“Therefore, to restrict the Office of the National Security Adviser to a retired military officer portends a total lack of understanding of the national security concept by the Senator.

“If the Senator has done a little diligence, he could have found that the most successful National Security Advisers in the USA, UK and other advance

democracies were civilian citizens, while ironically, their military counterparts had the worst administration.

“Looking at the events leading up to the unfortunate declaration of Country of Particular Concern by the US administration recently, President Tinubu appointed the NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu to lead a Nigerian high powered delegation to engage with the US team for peaceful resolution of the seeming empasse.

“His appointment was due to his pedigree and global network outreach as he commands respect within and outside the international intelligence family.

“It’s on record that due to his acumen and diplomatic disposition, he has succeeded in attaining a mutual supporting position with the US administration to the relief of our country.”

Also faulting the senator’s suggestion, NDSF, in a statement by its President.Secretary and Publicity Secretary, Messrs Andrew Mene, Rowland Tamunopiri, and Umukoro Erhimeyoma, said the call reflected a narrow view of national security leadership.