Governor Lawal begins construction of doctors’ quarters at FMC Gusau 

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has commenced the construction of a dedicated residential complex for doctors at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Gusau, in a move aimed at addressing critical accommodation shortages and improving healthcare delivery.

The project represents a significant investment in healthcare infrastructure and staff welfare.

In a statement issued on Monday in Gusau, the Public Relations Officer of FMC Gusau, Dr Naziru Tukur, disclosed that the contract was awarded to Gateway International Nigeria Limited for the construction of 26 units of one-bedroom apartments.

According to the statement, the contractor was mobilised to the site in Sept. 2025, with a projected completion period of one year.

The project is being supervised by the Zamfara State Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Each of the 26 self-contained units will include a kitchen, dining area, and restroom. The one-storey building is designed with 13 units on the ground floor and 13 on the upper floor.

Construction work is progressing steadily, having moved from the substructure stage to the superstructure, which has now reached the lintel level.

Gateway International Nigeria Limited has assured that all construction materials meet standard specifications and that work is being carried out strictly in line with the approved design, measurements, and specifications.

The statement noted that the management of FMC Gusau described the intervention as unprecedented, marking the first time the state government has undertaken a project of such magnitude for the centre.

The Medical Director of FMC Gusau, Dr Bello Mohammed, expressed deep appreciation to Gov. Dauda Lawal for fulfilling the promise he made during a courtesy visit by the hospital’s management team in January 2025.

During the visit, the delegation had requested state government support, including the provision of a utility vehicle (Hilux), construction of doctors’ quarters, and intervention to fast-track the conversion of the centre into a teaching hospital.

Also speaking, the Head of Clinical Services and Training, Dr Umar Abdullahi (FMCP), said the proximity of doctors’ residences to clinical areas would ensure faster response during emergencies, enhance patient safety, and improve the quality of care.

The new residential complex underscores the Zamfara State Government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery by improving the welfare of critical medical personnel at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.