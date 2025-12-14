Gov Yusuf sets up Special Task Force to secure Kano Motor Parks, strategic locations

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

Kano — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the immediate establishment of a Special Task Force to address security challenges at motor parks and other strategic public spaces across the state.

According to a statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, the initiative is a proactive measure aimed at neutralizing threats before they escalate, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and restoring public confidence.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on criminality and pledged full support for security agencies in protecting lives and property.

Motor parks have been identified as high-risk areas due to high human traffic and recent security developments, including the arrest of suspected offenders at Kofar Ruwa Motor Park.

The statement said the task force will carry out intensive surveillance, intelligence gathering, and coordinated security operations at motor parks and other vulnerable locations. Its mandate will also extend to ancillary areas such as filling stations and public spaces where large numbers of people often gather.

The move underscores the governor’s commitment to preventing criminal activities and safeguarding Kano State, particularly at key entry and exit points within the metropolitan area.