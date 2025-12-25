Gov Yusuf sets up committee to address employment gaps against Kano indigenes

Gov Yusuf

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the setting up of a Technical Committee to address the recurring problem of poor employment representation of the state’s indigenes in Federal Government agencies, private and voluntary institutions operating within the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Press Secretary of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Tanko, on Thursday in Kano.

The committee was inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, at his office.

The SSG expressed concern over the continued denial of employment opportunities to Kano indigenes, in spite of the state being the most populous in Nigeria.

Ibrahim said that the number of unemployed youths in Kano was very high and believed to be more than in any other state.

He said the members of the committee were carefully selected and it was made up of experienced individuals with strong backgrounds in public service.

The committee is chaired by Dr Danyaro Yakasai, Special Adviser on Policy and Social Development, and co-chaired by Dr Ibrahim Muhammad, Special Adviser on Human Resources.

The committee would review employment practices in federal, private, and voluntary institutions operating in Kano State.

The committee would also identify how many Kano indigenes are currently employed, engage relevant institutions on employment rules, and work with the Federal Character Commission to ensure fairness and compliance with existing regulations.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Yakasai thanked Yusuf for the trust placed in the team and assured that the members would work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The committee is expected to submit its report within four weeks.

Vanguard News