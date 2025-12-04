Gov Lawal presents N861.337bn 2026 budget proposal to Zamfara Assembly

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State on Thursday presented the proposed 2026 budget of N861.337 billion to the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

The Governor described the budget as a roadmap for transformation and a step toward strengthening governance and development in the state.

Governor Lawal said the 2026 proposal includes a capital expenditure of N714 billion, representing 83% of the total budget, and a recurrent expenditure of N147.28 billion, which accounts for 17% of the budget.

The budget allocates N65 billion for education, N87 billion for health, N86 billion for agriculture, N45 billion for public order and safety, N22 billion for environmental protection, and N17 billion for social protection.

He emphasized that the administration has been working to restore trust in public institutions, improve key sectors, and create a foundation for sustainable progress.

“The 2026 Budget of Stability and Growth is not merely a financial plan; it reflects our commitment to stability, inclusive development, and continued progress across all sectors,” Governor Lawal said.

Highlighting fiscal discipline, he noted that the proposed recurrent expenditure remains within international public finance standards for subnational governments, ensuring operational obligations are met without compromising developmental priorities.

Governor Lawal said the capital expenditure plan, which constitutes the bulk of the budget, is aimed at rebuilding infrastructure, enhancing security, modernizing agriculture, improving healthcare, expanding education access, and creating opportunities for youth and vulnerable populations.

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration between the executive and the state assembly to ensure the budget’s effective implementation.

“It is in this spirit of shared responsibility that I submit the 2026 Budget Proposal of Eight Hundred and Sixty-One Billion, Three Hundred and Thirty-Seven Million Naira (N861,337,000,000) for your consideration and approval,” the Governor said, calling for careful deliberation by the House.