Go after bandits, criminals in southwest – COAS charges troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, to intensify operations and flush out bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements operating within its area of responsibility.

Shaibu gave the charge on Monday while addressing officers and soldiers at Odugbo Barracks, Ibadan, during his maiden operational visit to the formation.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He commended the troops for their resilience, professionalism and operational effectiveness in tackling banditry, kidnapping and other crimes, describing their efforts as reassuring to law-abiding citizens.

“I have been fully briefed on your operations and the successes recorded so far.

“I commend you for your commitment and urge you to sustain the tempo,” he said.

The COAS directed the troops to take the fight to criminal hideouts, stressing that no location must be considered inaccessible.

“Go after them in the bushes, forests and wherever they are hiding.

“Ensure that we reduce these criminal activities to the barest minimum and restore safety across your area of responsibility,” he added.

Shaibu reiterated that the protection of lives and property remained the core mandate of the Nigerian Army, assuring Nigerians that criminal elements would not be allowed any safe haven.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to troops’ welfare, announcing the approval of renovations and construction of additional accommodation within the barracks to ease housing pressure.

According to him, high morale is critical to operational success, adding that welfare would continue to receive priority attention.

He urged the troops to properly maintain existing facilities while remaining disciplined, professional and mission-focused in the discharge of their duties.

The visit featured operational briefings and interactions with officers and soldiers of the Division. (NAN)