GNI House Fire: Obi commends Sanwo-Olu, calls for improved emergency response

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and emergency responders for their efforts following the fire outbreak at the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) House in Balogun Market, Lagos Island.

Obi made the remarks in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, while reacting to the incident that engulfed the 25-storey commercial building.

“I commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency for their efforts so far in coordinating rescue operations,” Obi said.

Describing the incident as heartbreaking, Obi said he had received news of the fire that gutted the building, which houses warehouses, corporate offices and retail shops.

“I have just received the heartbreaking news of the fire that gutted the Great Nigeria Insurance House in Balogun Market, Lagos Island. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy,” he said.

He extended condolences to families of victims who reportedly lost their lives in the incident.

“To the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, I extend my deepest condolences,” he said.

Obi urged the government and relevant agencies to intensify rescue efforts, particularly for those believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

“However, we must not stop here. I plead with the government and all relevant agencies to intensify efforts to rescue those still trapped under the rubble, especially the Omatu brothers, whose distressing phone calls and their family’s public pleas have captured the hearts of Nigerians everywhere,” he said.

The former governor also called for improvements in Nigeria’s emergency response systems, describing the incident as a wake-up call.

“This tragedy serves as a poignant reminder that our emergency services need improvement. Let this moment serve as a call to action for better preparedness, stronger regulations, and a renewed commitment to protecting our citizens,” Obi added.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the fire reportedly started on the fifth floor of the 25-storey building. Several individuals were rescued, with officials noting that the victims, mostly men, sustained varying degrees of injuries but were in stable condition.

The fire also spread to five adjoining buildings, leaving two partially damaged and three severely affected, including the old Lagos Central Mosque.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has ordered the demolition of the building.

Vanguard News