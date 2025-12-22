Ghana wants to do away with the ‘Detty’ in ‘Detty December’

Ghana is looking to move away from the popular term “Detty December”, a label widely used for the country and Nigeria’s end-of-year party season, saying it carries “negative connotations.”

“On a personal level I don’t want the word ‘detty’ to be associated with anything Ghana… that’s something I’m not very comfortable with,” Kofi Okyere-Darko, Ghana’s official for diaspora affairs, told the BBC.

“Detty”, West African Pidgin for “dirty”, is used to describe unrestricted fun during year-end celebrations. While the festivities are thought to give a significant boost to Ghana’s economy — with over 125,000 international visitors arriving last December alone — the government prefers to avoid the term.

Instead, Ghana promotes a tourism initiative called December in Ghana, Mr Okyere-Darko explained at the Ghana Diaspora Summit in Accra. “The young people somehow prefer ‘Detty December’, but officially, that’s not the name,” he said.

He emphasized that December is not the main attraction for visitors. “I don’t think December is what attracts people to Ghana. People started coming to Ghana a long time ago. I remember December in Ghana at the turn of the millennium, with initiatives like Akwaaba UK.”

The official responded positively to suggestions for a rebrand that still appeals to younger audiences, joking that December in Ghana could be shortened to the initials “D.I.G. — Let’s dig it!”

The phrase Detty December became widely known about eight years ago, following Nigerian musician Mr Eazi’s Detty Rave festival in Accra. Today, the city is packed with diasporans and tourists from the US and Europe, attending festivals, parties, and concerts nearly every day in December.

US hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes performed as part of the Rhythm and Brunch concert, while UK rapper Giggs is set to perform at the Afro Paradise festival on 31 December. Local stars, including Samini and Reggie Rockstone, are also appearing at major events this month.

Beyond parties, Ghana has recently promoted itself as a destination for investment and cultural engagement. The Year of Return initiative in 2019 encouraged Africans in the diaspora to visit and invest in the country.

While December sees a boost in tourism, some locals have complained about overcrowding, high prices, and heavy traffic. However, the current season shows that the celebrations now extend beyond nonstop partying. Investment seminars, networking sessions, and cultural showcases are increasingly part of the calendar, offering opportunities in property, minerals, fashion, and textiles.