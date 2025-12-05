Gen Musa vows stronger joint military operations to tackle insecurity

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd)

The Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, on Friday vowed to intensify efforts to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges through enhanced coordination and unified operations among the Armed Forces.

Speaking at his assumption of office at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Musa said, “Our goal is to overwhelm the enemy through jointness and seamless coordination.”

He added that a rigorous review of all theatre commands and inter-service operations would begin immediately to close gaps between policy and execution, stressing that the nation’s security required collective ownership and responsibility.

Musa, who served as Chief of Defence Staff before his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, also pledged to prioritise the welfare and morale of troops.

“Welfare is not administrative; it is strategic. Morale is a force multiplier. Our personnel must receive their kits on time. Their operational allowances must be paid promptly.

“Accommodation, medical care, and support for injured personnel and families of the fallen must be priorities,” he said.

The minister stressed that those risking their lives for Nigeria deserve utmost respect and that the ministry would ensure seamless support for troops and their families.

Musa concluded by urging all stakeholders to work together to address both kinetic and non-kinetic challenges, including governance, justice, equity, and fairness.

“The shedding of innocent blood must end. Our children deserve to return to school. Farmers must return to their farms. Many of these issues require a comprehensive, balanced approach,” he said,

He reiterated his commitment to lead with fairness, integrity, and accountability.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Richard Pheelangwa, described Musa’s return to the ministry as “a homecoming” and reaffirmed the staff’s commitment to supporting his leadership.

Pheelangwa noted that the ministry would continue to uphold professionalism, integrity, discipline, and accountability under Musa’s leadership.

“Honourable Minister, your assumption of duty today marks a significant moment for the Ministry and for the entire defence sector.

Your appointment by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a clear testament to the nation’s confidence in your experience, character and capability to strengthen and reposition our security architecture,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, also pledged the full support of the Armed Forces to the minister.

“The Minister is not new to this ministry. As the Permanent Secretary rightly noted, he is a familiar figure who has always been accessible and supportive.

“We are glad to have him back, and we look forward to a more robust and coordinated approach to solving our security challenges,” he said.

Oluyede emphasised the need for sincerity, unity, and collective action to strengthen Nigerians’ confidence in the armed forces.

Vanguard News