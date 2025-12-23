Gbenga Hashim urges Nigerians to embrace love, tolerance during 2025 Christmas

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

Abuja — Former presidential candidate and senior political figure, Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians and all Nigerians, calling on citizens to embrace love, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence during the 2025 festive season.

In a statement released by his media office on Tuesday, Dr. Hashim described Christmas as a time of joy, hope, peace, and goodwill, virtues he said are urgently needed amid the nation’s current developmental and social challenges.

“I celebrate with the Christian faithful and urge all Nigerians to remember the true essence of Christmas,” Dr. Hashim said. “In the spirit of the season, we must show love to our neighbours, extend kindness to the less privileged, and demonstrate tolerance across lines of faith, politics, and ethnicity—reflecting the supreme sacrifice and teachings of our Lord, Jesus Christ.”

He encouraged Nigerians to draw inspiration from the season’s message, renewing their faith in God’s power to restore the nation’s unity and prosperity. Dr. Hashim also emphasized the importance of religious tolerance as a key pathway to national cohesion and harmonious living.

“As we observe Christmas this year, let us imbibe the core message of Christ’s ministry and genuinely begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves,” he added.