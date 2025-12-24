Gas supply rises 11% to 5metric tonnes daily

By Mariam Eko

The supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas increased by 11 percent, month-on-month, MoM to 5.0 metric tonnes per day in November 2025 from 4.5 metric tonnes per day in October.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, disclosed this in its Factsheet report for November 2025 released yesterday.

According to the report, the nation’s consumption dropped by 34.5 percent to 3.992 metric tonnes per day in November 2025, from 6.095 metric tonnes per day in October.

Checks by Vanguard, attributed the decline to the recent rise in the price of cooking gas in October to middle November. Gas marketers claimed they had a backlog of unsupplied products from suppliers adding that supply of the product was disrupted as a result of the feud between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN and Dangote, which led to the shutting of gas facilities by the union.

However, due to the scarcity created by the feud, Nigerians were forced to buy the product at a higher price, as the price 1kg of cooking gas was sold at gas plants between N1,600 to N2,000 while retailers sold at N2,500 to N3,500. As a result, many consumers resorted to panic buying during the period, due to fear of further hike in price.

Meanwhile, the report from the agency noted that “the average daily supply in the period stood at 4.9 metric tonnes per day, while the average daily consumption of cooking gas for the month was 3.9 metric tonnes per day.

It also noted that the range of retail price per kg of LPG for the month was between N950 to N1,500.