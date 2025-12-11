Fusengbuwa Ruling House rejects KWAM 1’s claim to Awujale throne

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House of Ijebu-Ode has formally dismissed the claim by Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1) that he belongs to the lineage entitled to produce the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

The family declared the linkage form he submitted for the succession process “null, void, and of no consequence.”

In a letter dated December 11, 2025, and addressed to the musician, the ruling house said an internal investigation found no evidence linking Ayinde to the Jadiara Royal House or the larger Fusengbuwa lineage.

The letter, signed by the ruling house chairman, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, stated that “our extensive investigation has not revealed any proof of your membership of the Jadiara Royal House or indeed that of Fusengbuwa Ruling House.”

The family also faulted the certification of Ayinde’s lineage form, noting that it was endorsed by Adetayo Abayomi Oduneye, whom they described as “a purported family unit head” with no recognised status within the royal structure.

Owoyemi said Oduneye “has no locus standi” to certify any document on behalf of the ruling house.

They further questioned how the form was certified on December 8 — two days before Ayinde signed it on December 10 — describing the document as “presigned.”

“Consequently, the completed linkage lineage form is hereby declared null, void and of no consequence. For the avoidance of doubt, your claim to the membership of Fusengbuwa Ruling House is rejected,” the letter read.

The rejection deepens the controversy surrounding Ayinde’s surprise entry into the succession race, especially given his long-standing identification with the Fidipote Ruling House, through which he holds the title of Olori Omooba of Ijebuland.

Earlier on Thursday, multiple family heads from the Jadiara and Bubiade units publicly distanced themselves from Ayinde’s claim, insisting that neither he nor his father, Adisa Adesanya Anifowoshe, belonged to their lineages.

The musician, who was granted an extension beyond the December 5 deadline, had claimed descent from the Setejoye family unit of the Jadiara Royal House.

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House said it convened an emergency meeting to address the controversies triggered by the application, as interest heightens in the selection of a new Awujale following the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona in July after a 65-year reign.

Vanguard News